Scare as 17-year-old approaches Benue hospital, claims he has coronavirus

There was a mild commotion at the University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State, after a 17-year-old boy (names withheld) presented himself at the hospital, claiming to have contracted coronavirus.

The news of his admission filtered through the capital city as the social media feasted on it.

The management of the University Teaching Hospital has described it as an unfounded rumour.

Chief Medical Director of the Teaching Hospital, Professor Telumun Swende, in a statement he issued said that there was no suspected case of the dreaded coronavirus disease in the hospital at the moment.

He, however, added that a young man who had a cough and cold presented himself at the hospital probably, due to unnecessary agitation.

The statement made available to Nigerian Tribune said: “Earlier today (Saturday) a young man of about 17 years, who had cold and cough yesterday (Friday) presented himself at our facility and informed the medical personnel on duty that he suspects that he has coronavirus.

“However, upon examination, our team of doctors discovered that he had no symptoms of COVID-19.

“Interaction with the patient revealed that he has not travelled out of Benue State for several years and has almost zero per cent chances of contracting the virus.

“It was discovered that he became unnecessarily agitated due to wrong interpretation of COVID-19 symptoms he had read and heard from the social media.

“He was promptly treated and allowed to go home. We wish to use this medium to appeal to social media bloggers and other users to be cautious of what they post on COVID-19, to avoid creating unnecessary panic.

“We wish to assure all and sundry that there’s no suspected case of COVID-19 at BSUTH, Makurdi at the moment.”

