COVID-19: Churches deserted in Osun as govt enforces ban on public gatherings

Against the backdrop of the outright ban on public gatherings by Osun State government on Saturday, churches and other worship centres in Osogbo, the state capital and other urban communities were on Sunday deserted.

Nigerian Tribune authoritatively gathered that most leaders of different church denominations complied with the directive of the state government.

The government, through a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji had announced an outright ban on public gatherings as part of the proactive measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus to Osun State.

Our correspondent, who visited the headquarters of Winners Chapel, located around Ring Road in Osogbo discovered the gates of the church were locked, with security guards manning the vicinity.

The same situation played out in Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Peter Ajibola Street, Alekuwodo, Osogbo as the gates of the church were under lock and key.

Also, the Redeemed Christian Church, located around Gbongan-Osogbo road was also shut down, just as Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Parish 1, Ayetoro, as well as the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Region 79, Omobolanle district, Osogbo were shut against worshippers.

