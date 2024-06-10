Worried by the rate of farmers-herders clashes and banditry, the Anglican Bishop of Ijumu Diocese, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Paul Ojo has urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency Anti-Open Grazing is given legal backing in Nigeria.

Reverend Ojo stated this while speaking at the second of the fifth synod held at Saint John’s Anglican Church Ogidi-Ijumu, Kogi State.

The Bishop, who attributed the current food insecurity to activities of herders and bandits that have taken over the farmlands, stressed the need to clear them from the bushes to enable farmers to return back to the farm.

According to him, hunger is not supposed to be a Problem of Nigeria as the country is blessed with arable land suitable for farming, saying any hindrance to farming should be dealt with headlong.

He expressed hope in the ability of President Tinubu to provide the needed leadership that will bring an end to the challenges bedevilling the country, pointing out that the challenges in the country will become a thing of the past as Nigeria can make it without the rude oil.

“Crude oil is not a curse, it is supposed to be a blessing, so removing the fuel subsidy, no problem. We need to return to the farm and we are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw Fulanis from our farmlands.

“That bill of anti-open grazing should scale through. Save us as a nation, save our land. You plant anything they will destroy and if you want to feed your cows with cassava, the lands are open, cultivate your own.

While calling on Nigerians to be patient with the present administration of President Tinubu, he explained that the President is systematically fixing Nigeria which he said has been destroyed by the immediate past administration.

He urged the Federal Government to dualize every Federal road in Okun land as the roads need serious attention.

Right Reverend Ojo urged the congregation to focus on eternity and avoid acts that could derail their faith in God.

A Guest preacher at the Synod, the former Bishop of Ido-Ani Diocese in Ondo State, Right Reverend Ezekiel Dausi said the principles of the Kingdom of God are anchored on justice, equity and Peace, saying if applied, the society will be a better place.

