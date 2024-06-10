Ondo Governor, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Sunday, met with night club owners in Akure to discuss the recent raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had arrested 127 individuals suspected of internet fraud and damaged property at the night clubs and hotels.

The governor sympathised with the club owners and encouraged them to document any damages to their facilities.

He acknowledged the EFCC’s mandate to investigate and arrest suspects, but also emphasised the need to protect innocent individuals affected by the operation.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders, including government officials and night club owners. They include Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Pastor Segun Ayerin and a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye (Small Alhaji), who is also a night club owner.

