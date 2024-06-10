The organised Labour may embark on a nationwide strike on Tuesday over the new minimum wage.

It has firmly rejected the proposed ₦62,000 and ₦100,000 minimum wage as “starvation wages” for Nigerian workers.

During the latest meeting of the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage on Friday, Labour reiterated its demand for a ₦250,000 minimum wage, citing it as the only viable living wage for the average Nigerian worker.

“Our stance is unequivocal,” declared Chris Onyeka, Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief show on Monday.

He emphasised that labour would not accept the government’s offer of ₦62,000 nor the ₦100,000 proposed by certain individuals and economists.

ALSO READ: Gov Otu praises ex-Buhari aide for promoting unity through new book

“We have never considered accepting ₦62,000 or any wage that falls short of sustaining Nigerian workers.

We will not negotiate a starvation wage,” Onyeka stated. “₦100,000 was never on the table for us, let alone ₦62,000.

We remain steadfast at ₦250,000, which we believe is a reasonable concession to the government and other social partners. Our demand is based on market realities—the cost of everyday essentials like rice, yam, and garri.”