Savage, Ojo, Ademola, others for Basco-Fanfaro Auto Fest 2020

As the Basco-Fanfaro Auto Fest 2020 approaches, organisers and sponsors of the event have upped their game to meet the yearnings of spectators who will be witnessing this year’s edition and put Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on the world map in style.

R gathered that preparations have begun for this year’s auto festival with popular music star, Tiwa Savage penciled in as the headliners of the show that has backed by Hennessy as its official drinks partner.

The festival this year will parade stars from the music and movie circles of the entertainment industry with female music star, Tiwa Savage, disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, actors such as Wale Ojo, Muyiwa Ademola and Ijebu coming to Ibadan to be part of the event.

R also gathered that the event usually features the display of super fast cars, power bikes and races among other exhibitions and this year would not be an exception as the Cultural Centre, Mokola, will play to the festival this year.

Spectators are said to be revving for the three-day yearly event which holds between December 11 and 13 as the big sponsor of the event, Basco Nigeria Limited has promised to beat the record it set last year and meet the expectations of the people attending the event.

Speaking to R on the expectations from the event, Basco chairman, Otunba Moses Adebayo, said the auto festival will not only be a free entertainment show, but will also boost the state’s economy, attract investors and create opportunities for the people.

The fest, led by the Chief Executive Officer of Fanfaro Oil Nigeria, Mr Adekunle Olanrewaju, will bring brand visibility to all businesses involved while it will help young businesses to establish network and create opportunities.

“We were able to evoke an evolution that placed Oyo State on the global map last year as the state was seen to have hosted the largest auto event in Nigeria in a three-day show. This year, we are raising the bar and bringing new dimensions into the show as we kick off with dinner and awards on the first day. The second day, we will be creating the longest auto convoy drive around the city to get our guests familiar with Ibadan while bikers and celebrity will be performing on the third day,” he said.

