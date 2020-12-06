The Milkmaid is Nigeria’s official submission for the 93rd Oscars Award

The Milkmaid is Nigeria’s official submission for the 93rd Academy Awards in the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the Oscars.

Announcing the selection days back, the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the IFF category of the Academy Awards says it received several entries out of which six films – Sanitation Day, Voiceless, Oloture, Ibi (The Birth), The Milkmaid and Eyimofe – sailed through the first vetting exercise. The last stage of three films, it says, had The Milkmaid scoring overwhelming majority votes.

Written, produced and directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, The Milkmaid is a Hausa language-based thriller on insurgency, especially as it affects women and children in Sub-Saharan Africa. Inspired by the image on Nigeria’s 10 naira note, the film tells the story of a Fulani milkmaid who confronts extremists in a rural African community, in a quest to locate her missing sister, and how efforts to recapture her disrupted past become complicated.

The film was selected by the 12-man NOSC, having followed the prescribed procedures by the Academy, subject to further determination by the IFF Executive Committee.

The Milkmaid was voted by seven of nine voting-NOSC members. The NOSC states that three members were considered ineligible due to their affiliation with some of the films in competition, in line with the Academy’s rules. It describes the process of selection as intense, democratic, and a worthy development for the Nigerian film industry.

Shot in Taraba State, North-East Nigeria, The Milkmaid stars popular northern Nigerian actress, Maryam Booth, alongside Ibrahim Jammal, Anthonieta Kalunta, and Gambo Usman Kona, among others. The film owes its other credits to New Jersey-based surgeon, Oluseun Sowemimo as Executive Producer, Yinka Edward for cinematography, Chuka Ejorh for editing, Pat Nebo for production design, and Hakeem Onilogbo for special effects.

Screened in cinemas in Nigeria, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe, ‘The Milkmaid’ is an authentic and riveting Nigerian story with global relevance. It commands beautiful acting, ace directing, and great cinematography. The film is Ovbiagele’s sophomore, having written, produced and directed the award-winning ‘Render to Caesar’ in 2014.

