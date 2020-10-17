SARS problem beyond change of name Senator Tofowomo tells Buhari

Senator representing Ondo South in the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo, has called on the federal government to institute judicial inquiry to probe the operation of the proscribed Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) since inception to expose those officers that have killed innocent Nigerians illegally and prosecute them immediately.

He said the step would convince aggrieved Nigerians and the youth that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was genuinely concerned about their agitation for an accountable Police Force.

In a statement he issued last night, Senator Tofowomo dismissed the replacement of the dreaded Police unit with a new outfit, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) as an insult to Nigerians.

He maintained that mere change of name has not addressed the genuine concern of Nigerians for a responsible security operations.

He said: “I commend Nigerian Youths for protesting the brutality of the notorious police unit known as SARS in recent days. While I stand by the youths in protesting the continuous killing of innocent souls by security operatives especially men of the SARS unit, it is a slap on all of us – an insult to Nigerians the mere change of name from Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) by the Inspector General of Police.”

”I call on President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to set up a judicial tribunal to probe the operation of SARS since inception to expose those officers that have killed illegally and prosecute them without delay.”

”The problem with the police system in Nigeria is beyond naming and renaming of a particular unit. Nigeria’s internal security is a total mess, ranging from overgrowing police brutality, impunity, human rights abuses, decaying infrastructures, poor funding, unabating official corruption, analogue policing, and many others that could not be over emphasized.”

”There is a need for police reform in Nigeria. The police system in Nigeria does not conform to contemporary society.”

Senator Tofowomo said the operatives of SARS have killed many innocent souls across the country.

He specifically mentioned the unfortunate killing of Mr Ogunwa Ololade, from Ode Aye in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State who was killed while driving to office in Ibadan by SARS operatives who were shooting sporadically while chasing some internet fraudsters called yahoo boys on February 5, 2019.

