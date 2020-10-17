Delta Police confirms killing of 9 persons at Isoko communal clash

The Delta State Police Command, on Friday, confirmed the killing of nine persons in the communal violence between Oleh and Ozoro communities of Isoko South and Isoko North local government areas of the state.

Scores of persons reportedly sustained injuries during the melee.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the number of the dead late Friday.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that seven persons were feared dead in the Friday’s crisis which was rehatched by a lingering boundary dispute between both communities of the same ancestral heritage.

Onovwakpoyeya further said that six of the deceased victims were male and three females, adding that the police command had brought the mayhem under control.

She therefore called on both communities to maintain the current peace.

“Nine persons were killed during the clash. The victims were six males and three females. I don’t know how many persons were injured.

“We are working to bring peace to both communities. The situation has been brought under control,” the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), noted.

Similarly, the Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, has appealed for calm between the two warring communities of Oleh and Ozoro.

He said that the state government had launched an investigation into the incident.

Egbabor, however, expressed sadness and frowned at the killings of Oleh indigenes during the clash.

He disclosed that the Isoko North Security Council has ordered a restriction of human and vehicular movements between the hours of 7:00pm and 6:00am within Ozoro and Oleh effective from Friday, 16 October 2020.

