Sanwo-Olu mourns Awolowo’s eldest daughter, Oyediran

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with families of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Professor A.B Oyediran over the passing of their daughter and wife, Rev (Mrs.) Tola Oyediran, who died on Friday 16th, October at the age of 81 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, describing the death of the former matriarch of the Awolowo dynasty as shocking and a great loss to her family, friends, associates, management and staff of Tribune newspapers.

The governor said Rev Oyediran undoubtedly touched many people’s lives while she was alive, and further describing her as a true compatriot, a passionate leader, loving mother and an embodiment of humility.

According to him, Oyediran used her God-given talents, resources and media platforms to emancipate the Yoruba race and Nigerian as a whole, recalling that her tenure as chairman of the Board of Directors of African Newspapers Plc (publishers of Tribune newspapers), witnessed growth in the organisation.

The governor, while expressing his deep feeling over the passing, however, appreciated God for the life well spent by the deceased while on earth, even as he commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the deceased.

“On behalf of my family and the good people Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the Oyediran and Awolowo over the loss of Rev. Tola Oyediran,” Sanwo-Olu said.

