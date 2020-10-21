Sanwo-Olu visits 23 victims of Lekki shooting at 3 hospitals

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited victims of the unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki at the different hospitals where they are being treated
There are 9 of the victims in Reddington, 10 at General Hospital and 4 at Vedic Life Care Hospital.
Two of the victims are receiving intensive medical care, while others sustained mild to minor injuries.
