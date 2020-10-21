Sanwo-Olu visits 23 victims of Lekki shooting at 3 hospitals

EndSARSTop News
By

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited victims of the unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki at the different hospitals where they are being treated

There are 9 of the victims in Reddington, 10 at General Hospital and 4 at Vedic Life Care Hospital.

Two of the victims are receiving intensive medical care, while others sustained mild to minor injuries.

 

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

JSHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Sanwo-Olu to address Lagosians on Wednesday morning over Lekki shootings

Latest News

#EndSARS: Lekki killings horrendous — Anthony Joshua

Latest News

Lekki killings: My heart is broken for Nigeria, Rihanna says

Latest News

Hillary Clinton urges Buhari, army to stop killing #EndSARS protesters

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More