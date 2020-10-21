Sanwo-Olu blames shooting of Lekki protesters on ‘forces beyond his control’

This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.

I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki .

It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.

There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.

3 patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives and livelihood of our residents.

I will give a state broadcast in the morning.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revolt Of The Twitter Generation, Monsters We Created

In the last one week or so of the rise of the #EndSARS protest across the country, a damp gleam of hope for Nigeria lit me up. I dare say same for many of our compatriots. It is just like the gleaming multicolour of an emerging rainbow. All our previous forecasts of hopelessness for the land started to collapse gradually…

Nigerian Youths Came Out Late, But… —Bishop Oladotun

Sincerely, from my own perspective, the youth came out late because we have no other country. Some of us are already 60 years old and above and we have no other place to go. This is a battle we are supposed to have fought about 30 or 40 years ago so that the youth of today can have a better future. Whatever they are doing now is to secure their…

Youths’ #EndSARS Protest Capable Of Grounding Any Govt —Olajide, YCE Scribe

The general secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr Kunle Olajide, in this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, speaks on the position of the organisation on the week-long youths’ protests against police brutality, advocacy on referendum, new incentive package for teachers and granting of financial autonomy to…

Insecurity: Northern Elders Want Service Chiefs Sacked

A group of northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD) has expressed dissatisfaction with the prevailing insecurity situation in the country, insisting that the best way possible for President Muhammadu Buhari is to restore order with an immediate restructuring beginning with the…