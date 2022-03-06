Sanwo-Olu tasks Reps ad-hoc committee on return of Lagos properties

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating abandoned Federal Government properties across the federation to view Lagos with compassion in its assignment by ensuring that properties owned by Lagos were returned to the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the call on Saturday during a courtesy visit by the Committee led by its Chairman, Hon Ademorin Kuye, at Lagos House, Marina, saying the committee must see Lagos as a beaten child that needed to be taken care of by ensuring that assets belonging to the state which had been taken over by the Federal Government and some illegal occupants were returned to the state.

“We acknowledge the work that this committee is doing. We know too well that some of those acquisitions at that time were for the overriding public interest.

“We are aware of the great works that you are doing and what previous committees have also done. Our submission and request would be for the committee to be very decisive and to view Lagos with compassion.

“What we have from our records is that there are some assets that we know very clearly that because of how governance has been in the country, had no proper delineation between state and Federal Government at that time. And in fact, a lot of state assets were transferred to Federal Government not because people wanted to be mischievous but because it was convenient at that time.

*I want the committee to see how they can soften and see Lagos as a beaten child that needs to be taken care of. We will also help out in the course of your investigation to bring forward some records that we know will put things in proper perspective,” the governor said.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated the demand for a special status for Lagos State, noting that such demand was not born out of selfishness or greed but based on the responsibilities and burden that had been left behind as a result of her previous status as the capital of Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, Hon Kuye said the committee had visited some of the abandoned properties belonging to the Federal Government in different parts of Lagos State and would do the needful to ensure that they were recovered from hoodlums and illegal occupants.

“The ad-hoc committee is a function of the several complaints made before the House about two years ago on how Federal Government properties lie down in all the states of the federation, particularly those Federal Government properties that are being occupied now by hoodlums, unauthorised persons and retired civil servants.

“We felt these are properties that should be reclaimed and some should be put for sales so that more revenue can come in to the government coffers both at the state and federal levels. And at the same time, bring revenue to the government and make a useful enterprise out of those properties,” he said.

The lawmaker representing Somolu Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives assured Governor Sanwo-Olu that his committee would ensure that justice was done to both the Federal Government and state government in respect to the abandoned properties.

