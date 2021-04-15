Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to Odumakin’s wife

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday was at the residence of the late spokesperson of the pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Mr Yinka Odumakin, on a condolence visit to his wife, Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin, saying the late Odumakin made his mark and fought a good fight while alive.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team that included the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso and others, arrived Odumakin’s home at Omole Phase 1 at 1:10 pm on his way from Ikeja where he went to undertake groundbreaking ceremony of Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line and payment of compensation to persons affected by the project.

The governor wrote in the condolence register: “We can’t question the Almighty who giveth and taketh. The outpouring of emotions has shown that you made your mark, you fought a good fight. The essence of life is not how long but how well.”

He, however, prayed God to console the wife of the deceased Afenifere chieftain and the parents he left behind.

“May the Almighty console our darling wife, parents and all those you left behind as a patriot and activist. Farewell,” the governor said.

