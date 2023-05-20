River State Governor, Nyeson Wike has affirmed that the transfer of power from the North to the South was the best thing to happen to the country.

He made this known at a book launch titled, “Putting the People’s First: The El-rufai years written by Emmanuel Ado,a veteran journalist held on Saturday in Kaduna.

According to Wike, the APC governors who resisted attempts for power to remain in the North took the wisest decision by insisting that a southern must succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I recall Governor El-rufai was first to come out and tell the world that power should be transferred to the South for the unity of the country.

He added that politicians should always respect agreement whether it is formal and informal, saying,the country is bigger than an individual.

On El-rufai, Wike remarked that he’s a leader Nigerians want, because he is not only fearless and courageous but he is somebody that tells truth to power.

Recalling el-rufai’s letter to Buhari, Wike maintained that the Kaduna State Governor damned the consequences he told President Buhari of some policies of the FG that were anti-people.

“A governor from the same party and a confidant will not have the confidence to tell the president the truth. But vintage El-rufai did.

Coming down to his state, the River state governor who was the guest speaker at the event also took a swipe at the story trending on the social media that he is fighting with the state governor elect, Sim Fubara describing the social media reports as baseless and untrue.

“Here is somebody that is yet to be sworn in as governor, so what will bring the fight. I’m still in charge. I still have eight days to go. Honestly, I don’t know what the peddlers of this fake news wanted to achieve.

“Are they not tired? I defeated them all- right, left and centre. They are not satisfied. Now they are coming up with a cook and bull story,he declared.





Wike later purchased 20 copies of the book at N20m, saying the books will be donated to schools in Rivers States.

