Sam Ojo to lead special prayers for Nigeria

As the insecurity in the country worsens coupled with the growing hardship in the land, popular CAC Prophet, Prophet Sam Ojo Omoloju-Jesu has organised a special prayer for Nigeria, Nigerians, and all the leaders.

The prayer will hold at the popular Mountain Of Glory situated in the Asejire area of Ibadan along the Ibadan/Ile-Ife expressway in Oyo state during the Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM) annual convention beginning from December 5 to 11.

Aside from Prophet Sam Ojo, who is FARIM president, other anointed ministers of God would also be ministering while gospel legend, Evang Bola Aare, Evang Yinka Ayefele, Evang Lanre Teriba (Atorise), Evang Elijah Akintunde (Olorun Ko So Bee) and others would be ministering in song.

In his words, Prophet Sam Ojo said “This year’s convention is going to be a special one because it precedes the 2023 general elections. Also, the insecurity and hardship in the land are something else, so we are going to pray for Nigeria, all our leaders, and all the citizens. We shall also pray for a hitch and violence-free election and I believe it shall be well with Nigeria and all her citizens.”

