Nigerians need hope, comfort —Olukoya

General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, has expressed concern for the present situation in Nigeria, stressing that there was a need to give hope and better the lives of the citizens.

Olukoya made this known at a briefing ahead of the maiden edition and launch of the Psalmists Concert which will showcase 25 members of the church whose albums will be officially released at the event.

The music director at the briefing said the initiative was birthed as part of the repositioning agenda of the ministry in promoting destinies and his commitment to discouraging youths from engaging in destructive acts.

Olukoya spoke through Pastor Pius Oragwu, Administrator/Chairman MFM Praise Worship Association, stating: “The initiative of the Psalmists Concert is of positive impact on the Nigerian society and other countries. When you consider hunger, poverty, insecurity, and other things, you will find out that the Nigerian masses need encouragement and comfort, they need hope.

“But there is another source for hope and comfort than God’s words as far as our situation is concerned.”

Also speaking on behalf of Olukoya, Pastor Samuel Oloyede, Senior Regional Overseer, MFM Music Worldwide, encouraged individuals on the benefits of godly songs stating partly: “There is depression everywhere, the effects of everything happening is that Nigerians are depressed but when you begin to sing some songs there is no way your mood and the atmosphere won’t change. I tell people that there is no way you can be praising God and be angry.”

Paul Winners, the Coordinator of The Psalmists, said the songs to be showcased by the 25 gospel artistes “This is the first time in my life that I will see 25 artistes being showcased for the gospel. Most of the songs are birthed from a high spiritual place so to say.”