Wizkid’s statement insensitive, rappers’ career not dead, MI, Ycee reply Wizkid 

NIGERIAN famous rapper, MI has listed the achievements of rappers making the rap industry in Nigeria and beyond proud, insisting that he and his colleagues are winning.

MI who was reacting to Wizkid’s claim that the rap industry in Nigeria is dead and boring, cautioned the singer against making a sweeping and ill-informed statement about the rap industry.

Wizkid’s submission had stirred controversy on social media platforms as fans of rap music queried the singer’s sense of judgement when it comes to music.

In what seemed to be a direct response to Wizkid’s tantrums, MI listed names of Nigerian rappers who are currently winning and recording good numbers with their music.

With AQ, SDC, Falz, Vector all raking in streams in downloads on digital platforms, MI also mentioned Blaqbonez, Dan Dizzy, Poe among others as successful and trending rappers within and beyond Nigeria.

He described Wizkid’s statement as insensitive and urged rap music lovers to continue show love and stand with rap.

Also reacting to Wizkid’s claim, rapper Ycee said what the singer said does not make sense.

“This thing Wizkid said does not make sense. Rappers work so hard in a n industry that does not even favour them. No funding. No support. No nothing. It is wrong to make fun of their career the way Wizkid did”, he added.