The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, has assured Muslim faithful and residents of the state of adequate security during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

CP Onwuemelie conveyed this assurance during an intensive meeting with all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), instructing them to ensure sufficient security coverage and peaceful conduct of the Sallah celebration in the state.

He emphasized that his officers and men should uphold professionalism and respect human rights at all times. CP Onwuemelie also disclosed the deployment of additional patrol teams throughout the state to ensure maximum security before, during, and after the celebration. He further guaranteed the Muslim faithful a safe environment to freely engage in their normal activities without hindrance.

In advance of the Sallah celebration, the Commissioner extended his greetings to all Muslim faithful in Abia State and urged the residents to maintain vigilance regarding security matters. He encouraged them to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities for prompt action.

In other news, CP Onwuemelie ordered the dismantling of a three-year-old police checkpoint that also served as a police toll gate in front of the Abia State Police Command headquarters.

The checkpoint was initially established three years ago during the period of unknown gunmen attacks in the South East under the leadership of then Commissioner of Police, CP Jane Agbede.

The removal of the checkpoint has resulted in the free flow of traffic, although police personnel remain on duty at the location.

