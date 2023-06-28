Senator Sharafadeen Alli, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, has called on Nigerians to tolerate one another and fervently pray for national unity and the even development of all parts of the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

The senator issued a statement in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

In his statement, Senator Alli urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of godliness, charity, perseverance, and spiritual intercession for the nation. He also urged the people to have faith in the new leadership of the country under President Bola Tinubu, stating that the government has started on a positive note.

Senator Alli emphasized that the growth and development of the country is a collective responsibility and called on Nigerians to prepare themselves for the challenges involved in placing the nation on the path to prosperity. He encouraged Muslims and people of other faiths to demonstrate love and understanding towards one another in their pursuit of a greater and more prosperous Nigeria.

Describing Eid-el-Kabir as a period to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as a sign of submission to Allah’s command, Senator Alli urged people to continue showing love to their fellow human beings and dedicating themselves to the service of humanity, just as Prophet Ibrahim did.

The senator reassured his constituents of his commitment to providing quality representation and ensuring that the district is placed on a solid foundation that will be the envy of all.

He extended his wishes for a happy Sallah celebration to the people of Oyo South and all Nigerians, particularly Muslims, and urged them to pray fervently for peace, progress, and economic emancipation in the country.

