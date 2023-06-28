The governments of the United Kingdom (UK) and Enugu State will partner for the mutual economic benefits of the UK and the state, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, and the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, have stated.

This was even as Mbah sought the technical assistance of the UK government as well as the restoration of the UK visa facilitation center to Enugu to boost trade, business, and other relationships between the UK and Enugu State.

Both men made this known during a visit by the UK High Commissioner to governor Mbah at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, Montgomery, who expressed his support for the investment and economic growth drive of the new administration in the state, recalled that the UK had partnered with Enugu State for over 20 years on issues like public health sector reforms, education, and power.

