Sa’Karuyi of Karu backs planned clean-up of Karu-Jukwoyi road axis

The Paramount Traditional Ruler of Karu Community, who is also the Sa’Karuyi of Karu, HRH Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, has thrown his weight behind the planned comprehensive clean up of the Karu-Jukwoyi Road axis.

The Sa’Karuyi who received top officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over the weekend expressed hope that the total removal of attachments to shops and other illegal structures in the area would help in reducing the protracted traffic gridlock on that road axis.

Yepwi, however, urged the team to ensure that the clean-up exercise was done in accordance with appropriate rules and regulations.

While he pledged his support to the team, he also said his palace would nominate trusted youths of the community who will help to make the exercise seamless.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“I support you because when the places are cleared, you will easily see whatever is happening, and that helps security. When you come, I will appoint some people because there are other places that need to be cleared. Change is not easy, but it is the best. Tell the minister that I am supporting it,” Yepwi added.

Also, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said there was no going back on the planned comprehensive clean up exercise along the Karu-Jukwoyi road.

Attah explained that the exercise would entail total removal of illegal attachments to shops along the road, as it has contributed maximally to traffic obstructions.

While he bemoaned the speed with which scavengers were rebuilding their demolished illegal colonies around the community, he vowed to keep them in check, until sanity is completely restored.

According to Attah, the illegal shanties springing up along the road were defacing the environment, and have no place on the developmental plans of FCT.

Attah said: “We enjoy the strong political will of the minister, Malam Muhammad Bello on the planned removal of all illegal structures along the road.

“Very sadly the baban bola settlements where we cleared seven days ago have almost been fully rebuilt. This time around we are taking more drastic action.

“People want to live by the road and paint Abuja in a very bad light, also create extreme clusters where criminals will go and hide, that will not be allowed.

“FCT minister wants the clean up to speed up, we are also working in collaboration with the Department of Parks and Recreation, to green all the empty spaces.”