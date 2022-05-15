Bauchi LGA APC chairman murdered, police arrest three suspects

A new dimension has been introduced to the local politics in Bauchi State following the alleged murder of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Musa Hussaini Gwabba.

An investigation by Nigerian Tribune revealed that the late Musa Hussaini Gwabba who was recently elected and sworn in as the Bauchi LGA chairman had been receiving threats from different angles calling on him to vacate his seat.

A friend of the late politician who called from Gombe told our Correspondent that since his election, lat Musa Gwabba had faced stiff opposition from a few people who saw him as a threat to their political ambition for 2023 threatening to get him out of the way.

He further revealed that the late Musa Gwabba tried his best to ensure fairness and equity in the party saying that, he ensured that all elected members of the EXCO in the LGA were sworn in a few hours before his murder through poisoning.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Police Command has announced that three suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of late Musa Hussaini Gwabba.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Umar Mamman Sanda through the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili on Sunday.





Consequently, the Commissioner has ordered an autopsy in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the late chairman.

The CP gave the directive as well as appealed to the general public to be calm, as the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The report indicated that “On 14/05/2022 at about 1130HRS information was received from a good Samaritan that one HUSSEINI MUSA GWABBA, 62 years old, male, the new chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) of Bauchi local government was in distress.

“The DPO, C Division visited the scene at Khairan Hotel located behind Specialist Hospital Bauchi where he met the victim vomiting in his hotel room and rushed him to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for treatment, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“Preliminary investigation has led to the arrest of three suspects for interrogation while the result of the autopsy is being awaited after which outcome of the investigation will be made public.”