Bukkykoga advices entrepreneurs to sleep less, work hard to attain success

Managing an event in London is not the same as managing a similar event in Lagos, but the difference is negligible, according to international event planner, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, known famously within the social circle as Bukkykoga.

The CEO of BKGlam Event, whose company handles big social events for clients all over the world noted: “Nothing much is different apart from vendors; we have lots of vendor options in Nigeria at an affordable rate compared to the UK. That’s all.”

Bukkykoga, who also shared her big lessons of entrepreneurship, underscored the importance of hard work, adding, “I work even in my dreams,” she said, “I can’t remember the last time I slept for more than five hours. The less you sleep the more money you make.”

The Lagos-born CEO, who is an alumna of Plymouth University, UK, where she earned a BSc in Business Administration and Human Resources, further advised those who see her as their role model that hard work is part of the recipe for entrepreneurial success. “Work hard, build value and build your brand with no limit; never rely on anyone to do these for you,” she counselled.

The wedding planner with Midas touch as she is often referred to in the social circle further avowed that oil mogul Folorunso Alakija and Hajia Bola Shagaya are her business role models. “Because they are hardworking successful entrepreneurs and multiple business owners,” she said.

She recalled that she got the best business advice from another successful businesswoman, adding, “Dr Ololade Abuta, another successful entrepreneur, gave me a word of advice to always believe in myself, as the power to break it and make it is in my hands and God’s hand.”





