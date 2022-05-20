Release Guyaba within 48hrs or face mass protests, Northern students threaten Bauchi govt

Bauchi State government has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to either release detained social critic and student leader, Comrade Aminu Harsanu Guyaba or face massive protests across the state.

The ultimatum was issued by the Association of Northern Nigerian Students (ANNS) which is accusing the Bauchi State government ordered for his arrest without justification.

Comrade Aminu Harsanu Guyaba is the President of the Students Union Government of the Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG).

The ultimatum was contained in a press statement, signed by the President of the Association, Comrade Sani Adamu copies of which were made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Friday.

According to the statement, “the Association is highly disappointed and grieved over the arrest of Comrade Aminu Harsanu Guyaba, the President of Student Union Government of the Bauchi State University, Gadau by the state government over his objective criticism of the government which is his right of the freedom of expression in a democratic system of government.”

The association stated that the Northern Students have high regard for the administration of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who is one of the hopeful presidential aspirants in the 2023 general elections.





The Students stated that it was disheartening that the Governor could not withstand a simple criticism by Comrade Aminu Harsanu Guyaba, President Students Union of the Bauchi State University, Gadau.

The statement further contained that the association after a combined meeting, demanded the government to free Comrade Aminu Guyaba before the expiration of the 48 hours ultimatum is issued.

According to the statement, “Bauchi State Government should apologize to Nigeria students for detaining the student union leader for personal interest. Government should release him unconditional and respect his freedom of speech.”

“We have also resolved to mobilize thousands of Nigerian students to shut down all Bauchi State major roads. We will relocate our entire secretariat to the government house and pass a vote of no confidence on the presidential aspiration of Sen. Bala A. Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) In the forthcoming 2023 general election,” it added.

ANNS concluded that “members of the association are ready for any dialogue that will bring peace towards this matter and also the students union leaders are law-abiding citizens.”

