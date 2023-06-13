Three people have been confirmed dead, with 25 others injured in Russia’s attack on Kryvyi Rih by the regional governor.

Ukrainian officials said the central city of Kryvyi Rih, President Zelensky’s hometown, suffered what was described as a ‘massive missile attack’ overnight.

Officials added that the air strikes hit several civilian buildings, including a five-storey apartment block.

Governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, Serhiy Lisak, shared a picture on Telegram which he said showed the damage done by Russia’s overnight attack on the city.

“There are killed and wounded,” he wrote, urging people not to ignore air raid alerts as the situation was still “dangerous”.

Lisak said a five-storey building is still engulfed by flames and that there are probably more people trapped under the rubble.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE