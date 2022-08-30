Rotary will continue to help government, says Oluseye Diyan

The newly elected 11th President of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro, Rotarian Oluseye Diyan, has said the organisation will continue to assist the government in the area of infrastructure, and healthcare, among others.

Speaking during his investiture and raising of funds for the club’s project, Diyan said Rotary needs more collaboration from well-to-do Nigerians so as to develop the country.

Diyan said the club is targeting 15 projects with a total sum of N45 million, including the construction of a dump site and incinerator for the use of medical students at the Alexander Brown and Ayodele Falase halls within the premises of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, the medical mission at Batake/Ladunni in Ido Local Government, training of young school leavers, as well as outreaches, among others.

He reiterated the commitment of the club to support the underprivileged to make society safe and better for all.

“As a club, we already have our project for the year; 15 in all with the total sum which came to N45 million.

“At Jericho Metro, we have a standard and my immediate predecessor has set a high standard. I do not have any choice but to improve on what has been done and that is how it is at the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro over the years; each successive administration always strives to do better than what the previous administration has done.

“I believe that as members of the public, we should do more in the area of collaboration. Enough people blaming the government for everything.

“We, as people, who are volunteers to do humanitarian service, should assist the government. In fact, we can point at the way things should go,” Diyan said.

Meanwhile, the immediate past President of the association, Mr Samuel Kolawole, in his valedictory speech, said that under his leadership, with the support of members of the club, various notable projects were done, just as he said he is optimistic that the Diyan led administration would also build on the good works.

Kolawole said about 20 projects, including renovation, training, medical and food outreaches, among others were executed during his tenure.

He said that raising the bars of excellence, for which the club is known, made it receive an award of recognition among other Rotary Clubs in Nigeria.

He assured the Diyan-led administration of total support from members, saying “I know he will do very well.”

Kolawole also urged the government to open itself up for partnership and make the process of partnering with it less cumbersome.

“Government should make it a lot easier for those who are interested in partnering with it, to be able to do so, because the government only can not do it all,” Kolawole said.





