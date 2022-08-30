Your commitment to Fiditi development huge, group lauds Agunbiade

Fiditi Progressive Union has lauded the commitment of Atobaase of Yorubaland, Dr Babajide Agunbiade, over the development of Fiditi.

In a release signed by their President, Samuel Oyekunle Adetunji, and made available to Tribune Online, the group said Agunbiade’s various philanthropic gestures are numerous to mention, which have led to various Community development both in Nigeria and outside the shores of the country.

The Union also congratulated him on the first anniversary of his conferment as Atobaase of Yorubaland by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Dr Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, and also facilitated him on his conferment as Asiwaju of Fiditiland by Onifiditi of Fiditi, Oba Sakiru Oyewole Akanni Oyelere, describing it as the right cap that fits him more than any other personality in all ramifications based on his commitment to the development of Fiditi in the area of provision of social services.

“We also sincerely appreciate your patriotism to the progress of your fatherland Fiditi and Yoruba race in general. Your dogged determination, God being on your side, and unflinching support of the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde ensured the installation of Onifiditi of Fiditiland after a long period of interregnum.

“It must be put on record as you have repeatedly stated that your vision is to ensure the development of our noble town through the Fiditi Initiative; based on this confession, we are still expecting more from you as Oliver Twist we continue to ask for more.”

