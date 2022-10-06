Rotary Club donates incinerator building to UI students

As part of its seven areas of Rotary service, disease prevention and treatment, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro has provided an Incinerator building for medical students of the University of Ibadan at the University College Hospital (UCH).

Inaugurating the project on Thursday, the District Governor 9125, Mr Goddy Nnamdi, alongside the Club President, Mr Oluseye Diyan, said the club donated the building to assist the college in the maintenance of their disposal so as to sanitise the environment.

He said the impact of the project, located at UCH will serve both Ayodele Falase and Alexander hall, will help preserve the environment, just as he advised the management to use the building and materials judiciously.

Nnamdi said: “Global warming is real and the impact on all of us worldwide has been seen and every day right from the United States, you will have hurricanes and the impact in Florida. You see what happened in Pakistan, we don’t have to wait until it gets to Nigeria and we are not prepared.

“We have a huge population and secondly, we don’t have full preparation for emergency services, though we have the Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); so, the step being taken by Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro is one that necessary for us to prevent those things so they do not happen here in Nigeria.

“With this donation, students will no longer dump refuse everywhere; they will just bring them here and they will be sorted out and evacuated, so that will help their personal hygiene, and wellbeing and the environment will be cleaner and better as there will be no smell around them.

While speaking, the club president, Mr Diyan said the project was done with the seven areas of focus of Rotary.

He said: “I must let you know that Rotary has seven areas of focus and there are two areas of focus that are relevant to this project, the first one is the environment.

“Rotary takes the issue of the environment very critically, the second one is treatment and prevention of diseases.

“When we came here and we saw how waste are being disposed of, we felt bad that it is an academic environment.

“When you expose waste that are scattered all around the premises here, it does not make anybody happy and that this is a University College Hospital (UCH), the one model after College Hospital in England, that suppose to be the centre of excellence, so we decided to render our help and that was why we came around to do this.”

