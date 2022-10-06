Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling minor

A high court in Delta State sitting at Asaba has convicted and sentenced one Daniel Godwin Etong (m) to life imprisonment for the defilement of a 7-year-old girl.

According to a statement issued by Mrs. Patricia Uche Akamagwuna, director, Sexual Offences, Domestic Violence, and Child Rights Unit, ministry of justice Asaba, Delta State, the convict has consequently been registered in the Delta State sexual offenders register with his details uploaded in the national database.

The judgment is a pointer to the fact that the fight against perpetrators of sexual offenses in the state was winnable, the statement added.

She said that judgment ensured that one more sexual offender was off the street and would not be able to prey on defenseless children and women.

She stated that the conviction and sentence will help to deter others from committing similar offences.

