Rivers LG administrator resigns, gives reason

Rivers witnessed a new twist on Friday in its ongoing political debacle as the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Hon. Goodluck Iheamnacho resigned from his appointment.

The resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (retd) Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Our correspondent gathered that there is currently an uneasy calm in Ahoada East Local Government Area as security operatives have taken over the Council headquarters.

Iheamnacho’s resignation as Ahoada East LGA Administrator, took over the political space in Rivers State, and the social media on Friday, with residents questioning the reason for the unexpected exit in office.

However, it was still unclear what prompted the said resignation and if the sole administrator resigned willingly or was forced to do so.

Political office holders in Nigeria and especially Rivers State rarely resigned their positions voluntarily but were in most cases cajoled or forced to do so.

But the Rivers LG administrator, in the letter to the State Sole Administrator, said his decision to quit his position was based on his desire to return to the private sector.

The letter reads in part; “Sequel to the above subject matter; I humbly write to your noble office to convey to you my resignation as the Administrator Ahoada East LGA.

“My decision is informed by my desire to return back to the private sector.”

The Rivers LG administrator, however, thanked the River Sole Administrator and the people of Ahoada East LGA for the opportunity to serve his people.

“My sincere gratitude goes to the government of Rivers State and the good people of Ahoada East for finding me worthy to serve as Administrator of Ahoada East LGA from 11th day of April 2025 to 20th day of July 2025”.