Completed Obafemi Awolowo way, legacy of fast-thinking leadership — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the newly completed Arterial Road N5 from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road 3 in the heart of the Federal Capital City (FCT), named after late Nigerian nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo was legacy of fast-thinking leadership.

The President disclosed this on Friday, in Abuja while inaugurating the new Arterial Road N5, on day eight of the 17-day scheduled inauguration of projects by Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the watch of FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, to mark the second anniversary of the President.

The President who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume said the road, named after the first Premier of the Western Nigerian region, man of vision, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, now carries the legacy of forward-thinking leadership into the future of the nation’s capital, Abuja, also revealed that the project reflects what could be achieved when vision meets action.

“It is a thing of great joy for me to commission the arterial road N5 from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road 3 in the heart of the Federal Capital City. The arterial road N5 represents what we can achieve when vision meets action. It reflects on our commitment to deliver a modern infrastructure that improves the daily lives of our people.

“This road, named after a man of vision, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, now carries the legacy of forward-thinking leadership into the future of our capital city. I sincerely commend the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the entire FCT administration, and the residents and stakeholders who have been integral to this project. Your support and cooperation have ensured seamless connectivity of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

“I also congratulate the FCT administration for keying into our vision of developing the nation’s capital to a level comparable to that of the world’s top capital cities. Thank you, Mr Wike, and all the residents and stakeholders who have made this project a reality. Thank you, Julius Berger, for a job well done.

“With the commissioning of this road, traffic circulation around the averting districts of Dape, Gwarimpa 1, Kado, Karsana, Idu, and Mbora will greatly ease. While further decongesting traffic gridlock around the life camp junction and adjoining neighbourhood. To Abuja residents and indeed all Nigerians, this is your road.”

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who appreciated the President for identifying with the FCT by coming to inaugurate the project, also revealed that he residents whose properties were affected were properly compensated.

He said: “Your Excellency, Mr. President, it interests you to note that this road was awarded by the Federal Executive Council sometime in September last year, but was flagged off in October last year.

“The award was in two phases. Today, we are commissioning the third phase, and I believe, by the grace of God, just like the Executive Secretary of the FCDA has said, Phase 2 will be commissioned before the end of the year. That, of course, will take you down to the bridge and then to the next village. I believe that, by the grace of God, we are discussing with the village, and I will be able to pay the compensation and take the road to the airport.

“I never knew there was a place like this before until they brought the papers for me to present to the BPP and for award by the Federal Executive Council.

“Even when it was awarded, I didn’t know, but with my usual manner of going to know where the projects are, whether what they are doing is in tandem with what we agreed. We had a serious problem here with the communities.

“Of course, payment of compensation got to a point where, if we were doing this job, it would have been stopped. They were those who are living here who were said to be non-indigenous and therefore don’t deserve compensation.

“I said it is not under this administration of President Tinubu. Somebody’s living here in his house, and you want to bring his house down, and you say you’re not going to pay compensation because he’s not an indigene. I said no, that is not what we should allow.

“I directed that all of them who have houses here must be paid, and they were paid, and that’s how we were able to do this road. It’s one thing to award a project, it’s one thing to complete it on.”

