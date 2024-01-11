Mr Promise Festus, who resides in Ngo Town, Rivers, made a plea for help on Thursday following the tragic loss of five of his children in a boat mishap on Tuesday.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the commercial boat, driven by Festus, capsized in the Andoni-Bonny waterway, leading to the drowning of at least 11 passengers.

The heartbreaking event unfolded as Festus was transporting his children back to Ngo Town from his village after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“We went to celebrate Christmas with my people, and on my way back with my family, I decided to carry people in my boat because they had no means of travelling.

“Unfortunately, the boat capsized and there was no rescue in sight. Eleven persons, including my sons and daughters lost their lives in the process,’’ he said.

A visibly-devastated, Festus expressed profound agony at the loss of his children.

“In my presence, my children died. In my presence, everything in my life – phone, money, boat, business – was lost.

“I have lost everything, and I don’t even know how to begin anew.

“I want the Rivers State government and Andoni Local Government to help me. Please, forgive any sins I have committed and extend assistance to me,’’ he sobbed uncontrollably. (NAN)

