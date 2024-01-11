The Headquarters of 8 division Nigeria Army has urged people to disregard an online report alleging that the troops deployed in Zamfara State are poorly fed, saying that the claim is misguided, and calculated to cause disharmony.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Ikechukwu Eze said for the past two weeks, the troops have been on clearance operations and were properly fed from the same source,” it’s demonstrating commitment to their well-being and morale”.

The statement reads in parts: “The attention of Headquarters 8 Division has been drawn to a report by Sahara Reporters being circulated online alleging that troops deployed in Zamfara State are being poorly fed and have not been paid their December 2023 allowances.

“It is pertinent to state that contrary to the claim of poor feeding of the troops, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, who is physically at the vanguard of ongoing clearance operations in Zamfara State to ensure socio-economic activities continue to flourish in the State for the past two weeks, has been feeding from the same source as the troops, demonstrating his commitment to their well-being and morale.

“Furthermore, in his commitment to ensuring inclusiveness and accessibility of his troops, he runs an open door policy that encourages any officer or soldier to approach him with their concerns, ideas and challenges regardless of rank or appointment, to ensure that they effectively discharge their responsibilities.

“Accordingly, it is baffling that this Headquarters which has earnestly prioritized the welfare of its troops has been alleged of depriving them.

“However, while we acknowledge that there could be gaps in dispensing troops ration, they could be isolated cases that would have received prompt attention if brought to knowledge of the authority through available channels of communication, as the GOC places premium on the well-being of his troops”.

“We must however clarify that troops’ Operations Allowance for the month of December is still being processed and will be disbursed as soon as it is ready.

The 8 Division maintained that it not only recognizes the importance of ensuring the well-being of its officers and soldiers, but also understands the positive impact it will have on their performance and overall morale.

“We will remain dedicated to the welfare and well-being of our troops and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that they are adequately catered for”.

The 8 division urged the public to disregard any misinformation regarding the feeding of troops in Zamfara State said it’s calculated to cause distraction and disharmony among the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji who have achieved so much in the fight against terrorism and banditry in the State.

The GOC 8 division appreciated the continued support and understanding of the public as they work tirelessly to maintain peace and security in Zamfara State and North-west at large.

