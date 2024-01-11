Failatu Abdul-Rasak, also known as Faila, a chef from Ghana, has cooked for a total of 227 hours.

On January 1st, 2024, Faila began a cooking marathon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to set a new Guinness World Record.

She successfully completed the marathon after ten days on Wednesday.

Speaking in a social media post, Faila wrote; “Now, it’s time for us to rejoice and jubilate. This victory is dedicated to God and Ghana. Thank you all, m’pagya!”

During the attempt, Faila attracted support from Ghanaian celebrities, including former Black Star footballers, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan.

Ghana vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia on his Facebook page, posted about the attempt and also donated 30,000 Ghanaian cedis (£1,981) to the chef.

Faila is attempting to break the record set by Irish chef, Alan Fisher who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes to dethrone Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci’s record of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

