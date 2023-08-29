Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has ordered the immediate closure of the School where a young boy, Mohammed Abidin Musa was found dead.

The Governor gave the order on Tuesday when he paid a condolence visit to the immediate family of the slain boy expressing shock over the gruesome murder of the innocent boy.

Bala Mohammad also described as shocking, the murder of the young boy, Musa by yet-to-be-identified men of the underworld.

He described the murder as barbaric and illegal, saying that security agencies in the state must intensify efforts to hunt down the perpetrators of the lawlessness.

It would be recalled that the young Mohammed Abdin Musa was recently found dead in a school at the games with some of his vital organs removed by the attackers.

The Governor accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, Awal Musa Mohamed and the State Director of SSS read the anti-riot act on the activities of criminals and criminalities in the state.

He said that the school should remain closed to deepen the investigation and that those who were found Wanted will be dealt with decisively in line with the law.

The Governor then consoled the immediate family and prayed that the soul of young Mohammed Abidin Musa would rest in al-Janatul.

The Police Commissioner, Auwal Musa Mohammed had earlier urged people to always report incidents of this kind to the security men for quick response and that they would investigate to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The family members of the deceased appreciated Bala Mohammed for the condolence visit and prayed to Allah to reward him abundantly.

