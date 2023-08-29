The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has refuted allegations in the viral video doing rounds that foreign aliens are going around in vehicles with foreign plate numbers to rob residents in the nation’s capital city.

It be recalled that a video has been trending on social media raising alarm to such activities.

But in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, quoted the FCT Police Commissioner, Haruna Garba as saying thus:

“The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Police Command, CP Haruna G. Garba psc, wishes to enjoin residents circulating the voice recording by one Mr West Robinson making the rounds to discontinue such, as it is creating panic and apprehension in the populace.

“It may also interest the members of the public that there is an ongoing clampdown on the described vehicle (vehicles with foreign number plate) in the narrative, as the CP emphasizes the Command’s commitment to improving the overall security towards the protection of lives and properties of residents without fear or favour.”

