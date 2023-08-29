A combined operation of the Kwara State Police command and the local vigilante operatives on Tuesday in Elerinjare town in the Ifelodun local government area of the state has led to the arrest of five suspected kidnap gang members in their hideouts.

It was also gathered that a suspected kingpin of the gang was reportedly killed when the security operatives stormed the hideout during the operation.

Reports had it that members of the kidnap gang had masterminded a kidnap incident in the area about two weeks ago.

It was also gathered that a vigilante team in the town was led to the hideout of the alleged kidnappers by one Pastor Johnson Ajiboye, whose wife, Mrs. Bola Ajiboye, was abducted at her shop in Elerinjare town and later released after payment of N1 million ransom and foodstuff were given to the kidnappers.

One Pastor Oladipo, who had reportedly gone to deliver the ransom, was also seized by the kidnappers, while Mrs. Bola Ajiboye was released.

The kidnappers also demanded N5 million ransom for the release of Pastor Oladipo.

However, on Tuesday, a vigilante team stormed the hideout of the suspected kidnappers and, in an encounter, neutralised the alleged kingpin, while at least five others were arrested.

Reports said Pastor Johnson and Pastor Oladipo led the vigilante team to the hideout of the suspected kidnappers, which led to a crossfire and subsequent arrest of five other members of the gang.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the arrest but said that the command was still expecting a detailed report to ascertain whether the suspects were actually the masterminds of the Elerinjare kidnapping incident.

