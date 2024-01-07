Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Muhammad has reiterated his commitment and determination to continue to support and respect the traditional institutions being custodians of the people’s heritage and culture.

The Governor was speaking at a special dinner organised in honour of the new Wazirin Bauchi, Alh Uba Kari held to mark his first anniversary since his appointment and turbaning in 2023 by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

Bala Mohammed, who was represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon Mohammed Awal Jatau, said that his administration will continue to support the traditional institution in recognition of the pivotal roles it plays in nation-building.

He also said that the traditional title of Waziri is very respected hence the need for the new Wazirin Bauchi to continue the good works he started.

The Governor said that this gesture necessitated his administration to begin the rehabilitation of Emirs and palaces of District heads, as well as the provision of official vehicles to them in order to restore the lost glory of the traditional institution.

He then charged them as a guardian of the culture and traditions of the people, to support his administration to enable it to succeed.

The chairman of the central organizing committee of the ceremony, former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Baba Tela and other guests congratulated the Wazirin of Bauchi, assuring the Emir and the Bauchi state government that he would not fail them.

The Wazirin Bauchi, Alh Mohammed Uba Kari in a vote of thanks, appreciated the Bauchi State Government and the Bauchi Emirate Council for finding him worthy of this position.

He pledged to operate an open-door policy where contributions on how to move the Emirate and the State forward will be accepted.

The event centre of Bauchi hosted the relations, friends and well-wishers as the special dinner was held in honour of the Waziri of Bauchi Alh Mohammed Uba Kari who reached exactly one year in office.

Earlier, Alh. Dr. Uba Ahmad Kari held a special Durbar festival, which begins with prayers at dawn, followed by a colourful mounted parade and his retinue of horsemen, musicians, and Artillerymen to celebrate his turbaning as the 9th Waziri of Bauchi Emirate.

At the Durbar, Alh. Uba went to pay homage to the Emir of Bauchi, starting from Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi to the Emir of Bauchi Palace, where he reaffirmed his loyalty to the Bauchi Emirate.

The Waziri said that he is committed to upholding the institution’s beliefs and customs of the Bauchi Emirate assuring the Emir of his all and said that he would be faithful to him while praying to God to provide him with the strength to accomplish the responsibilities at hand.

The former Governor of Bauchi State, Barr Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar (Makama Babba na Farko), spoke on behalf of the Waziri, well-wishers, and distinguished personalities, and he appreciated the Emir of Bauchi for finding the Waziri worthy of this remarkable portfolio.

He assured the Emir that the Waziri had a trustworthy personality and that he would give his all for the growth and development of the Emirate and Bauchi State as a whole.

The event was colourfully graced by various traditional title holders across the state and neighbourhood, including well-wishers, among others. Prayers and best wishes were offered.

