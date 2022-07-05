Rihanna becomes youngest self-made billionaire

Music superstar, Rihanna has become America’s youngest self-made female billionaire after amassing a net worth of $1.4 billion with meteoric success in pop, fashion, and beauty

Rihanna, who turned 34 in February, dethrones popular socialite, Kim Kardashian, 41 , and has in effect added another feather to her hat.

The singer is now not known only in the world of music but has ventured into many aspects of fashion and beauty.

It will be recalled that Rihanna’s financial success was first revealed in June when Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women was released, on which she was ranked 21st.

She is the only woman under the age of 40 to feature in the list.

Kardashian previously landed the title of youngest self-made billionaire woman in 2021, when she was featured on Forbes’ list of billionaires, ranking 2,674th, having increased her fortune from $780 million to $1 billion between October 2020 and April 2021.

Rihanna’s newest claim to financial fame comes four months after Bloomberg revealed that the singer was working with advisers on taking her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, public through an initial offering that would value the company at $3 billion.

