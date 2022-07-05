Rihanna becomes youngest self-made billionaire

Entertainment
By Tribune Online
Musician Rihanna becomes billionaire

Music superstar, Rihanna has become America’s youngest self-made female billionaire after amassing a net worth of $1.4 billion with meteoric success in pop, fashion, and beauty

Rihanna, who turned 34 in February, dethrones popular socialite, Kim Kardashian, 41 , and has in effect added another feather to her hat.

The  singer is now not known only in the world of music but has ventured into many aspects of fashion and beauty.

It will be recalled that Rihanna’s financial success was first revealed in June when Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women was released, on which she was ranked 21st.

She is the only woman under the age of 40 to feature in the list.

Kardashian previously landed the title of youngest self-made billionaire woman in 2021, when she was featured on Forbes’ list of billionaires, ranking 2,674th, having increased her fortune from $780 million to $1 billion between October 2020 and April 2021.

Rihanna’s newest claim to financial fame comes four months after Bloomberg revealed that the singer was working with advisers on taking her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, public through an initial offering that would value the company at $3 billion.

Her phenomenal financial success was first revealed in June, when Rihanna was featured in Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women, on which she was ranked 21st. She is the only woman under the age of 40 to feature in the line-up.

Kardashian previously landed the title of youngest self-made billionaire woman in 2021, when she was featured on Forbes’ list of billionaires, ranking 2,674th, having increased her fortune from $780 million to $1 billion between October 2020 and April 2021.


Rihanna’s newest claim to financial fame comes four months after Bloomberg revealed that the singer was working with advisers on taking her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, public through an initial offering that would value the company at $3 billion.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
World News

Rihanna takes father to court in trademark dispute

Entertainment

Rihanna to receive honorary degree from the University of The West Indies

Top News

Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Davido make Forbes’ top 10 richest African musicians

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More