Workers threaten to shut down port operations at Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APMT

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to disrupt port operations at Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, over the poor salary conditions of port workers.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, the workers said that negotiations to improve the condition of service of dockworkers have all ended in a deadlock.

The union accused APM Terminals, Apapa of having no regard for its workers, and that the management of the terminal was offering the workers a poor salary negotiation which is far below the industry standard.

According to the Union, “The leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria on Wednesday, June 22nd 2022 met with the management of APM Terminals, Apapa to discuss the review of the Condition of service (Collective Bargaining) for our members for this fiscal year 2022. This meeting was the fourth 4th in a series Of meetings and attempts to resolve the lingering issues raised at negotiation.

“Unfortunately, we are forced to bring to the notice of the general public that after a series of meetings, this last one being the 4th, the meeting like the several others ended in a stalemate.

“This is as a result of the refusal of the management of APM Terminals to concede to workers’ demand for appropriate and industry-compliant increase in their salaries across the board.

“On this note, a seven (7) day ultimatum was issued which has since expired.

“The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria is aware that APMT Nigeria has overwhelmingly exceeded its projected profits and return on investment and our members have been a critical factor in this achievement.

“We are therefore appalled that APM Terminals employees (our members) who toil day and night to achieve this height are denied enjoyment of their hard work.





“The union has long noted that APM Terminals, Apapa has no iota of regard for the welfare of its employees — Nigeria Workers. This is underscored by the ridiculously low salaries and allowance being offered as negotiation which is far below the industry standard.

“Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria also brings to the notice of the general public, APM Terminals, Apapa management’s penchant to hire foreign personnel in disregard of hiring Nigerians who are eminently qualified to hold and man the responsibilities of these positions.

“Also of note is the disparity in the salary and allowances between foreign personnel and Nigerian employees doing the same job in our nation. As a Union, we are aggrieved at the shabby treatment meted out to our members, and we can no longer tolerate this.

“Consequently, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria should not be held liable in the event of disruption of industrial peace in the APMT Terminal.”

