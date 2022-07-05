You have no immunity from legal consequences, avoid wrongdoings, NYSC DG warns corps members

Corps members across the country have been reminded that they do not have immunity from any legal consequences of their actions, they should therefore try to avoid wrongdoings wherever they find themselves doing their primary assignments.

The advice was given by the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed K. Fadah while speaking on Tuesday at Bauchi State NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area, during the closing ceremony of the Batch B Stream 1 orientation course for corps members deployed to Bauchi State.

He stressed that “Remember that your membership of the Service Corps does not confer on you immunity from the legal consequences of any wrongdoing.

I, therefore, enjoin you to continue to be law-abiding while also serving as role models for the younger ones,”.

The D-G, who was represented by the Bauchi state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, called on employers to accept Corps members posted to their organizations and make necessary provisions for their welfare.

He also urged the employers to mentor the Corps members to enable them to develop their potential for the good of the country.

“I also call on other stakeholders, including state and local government authorities as well as traditional rulers, to give necessary encouragement to the corps members,” Mohammed Fadah added.

He further reiterated the scheme’s warning against unauthorized journeys and night trips, adding that, “travelling at night will not only increase the risk of accidents but also make rescue difficult.”

According to him, “You are therefore advised to always cut short your trips from six o’clock in the evening and pass the night at NYSC Lodges, military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe.”

He however appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari-led’s administration for its unwavering support for the Scheme.





The DG also appreciated state governments, local councils, security agencies, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, NCDC, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their support over the years.

