The governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has ordered petroleum marketers in the state to revert the old price with immediate effect.

In a press statement by his press secretary, Bature Dawakin-Tofa on Thursday, the governor explained that the increase in the pump price is “unjustified and must be stopped right away.”

According to him “to reduce the needless hardship on the state’s citizens, the marketers should some restraint and quickly reopen all fuel stations with available products in stock to sell at the old price.

“As a concerned governor, I am disheartened to see our dear people of Kano suffering as a result of the unjustified fuel hike, and the situation must be stopped right away.”

