President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed former Governor of Benue State and immediate past minister of special duties, George Akume as the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF).

Meanwhile, Tribune Online had reported the appointment of the outgoing Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives as the Chief of Staff to the President while a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, was named Deputy Chief of Staff.

This is contained in a statement signed on Friday by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information, titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF.’

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum, the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No President can give Nigeria 24-hour uninterrupted power supply ― Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and social media influencer Reno Omokri has said no President can give Nigeria 24 hours uninterrupted power supply……

VIDEO: Joe Biden trips, falls at US Air Force graduation ceremony

President Joe Biden tripped and fell at the US Air Force graduation ceremony. President Joe Biden stumbled while presenting diplomas to graduating Air Force Academy cadets in Colorado on Thursday……





No more sit-at-home in Enugu, Gov Mbah declares

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has declared an end to sit-at-home in the state effective from Monday, June 5, 2023, saying such orders were restricting creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity in the state.…