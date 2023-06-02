Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadie Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday, paid surprised visits to some filling stations in the state to monitor fuel supply against the backdrop of complaints by members of the public of scarcity and unauthorized price hike of petrol, popularly called PMS.

The deputy governor was at the NNPC Filling Station situated at KFC premises on Alfred Rewani in Ikoyi at about 9:540am, where the station manager, Ganiyu Abiola, told him that everything was going on smoothly and that the station had enough fuel at its depot, saying that a litre of petrol was being sold at N488.

Hamzat, from there, proceeded to the NNPC Filling Station, Ikoyi, and later headed to Total Energies in the Sura area of the state, where the station managers also confirmed that there was enough supply of fuel products, saying that petrol was also being sold at N488 per litre.

Addressing newsmen shortly after, the deputy governor said the essence of the visits to the filling stations was to ensure that there was no scarcity and enough fuel supply was available to go around the state.

Hamzat said that based on his findings that enough supplies were made to the stations visited, Lagosians should avoid patronising the black market, assuring that though the price of the product is high currently but would be determined by the market in the next two or three months.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his bring inaugurated Monday in Abuja announced the removal of fuel subsidy.