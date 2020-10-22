Return Oba of Lagos’ staff of office or face the consequences, Akinshemoyin ruling house warns

The Akinshemoyin ruling house of Lagos Island has condemned, in strong terms, the looting of the traditional and ancestral heritage of Lagos State and the carting away of the staff of office of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Ridwan Akiolu by hoodlums who invaded the palace on Wednesday.

While describing as shocking and bitter the use of brute force on peace protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll gate on Tuesday, the ruling house, in a statement jointly signed by Prince Salami-Abisako and Prince Adeyemi Sarumi said it will not fold its arms and allow miscreants to destroy Lagos State.

The statement reads: “Though we are in total support of the peaceful protest of the Nigerian youths tagged: #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality, we, Lagosians condemn with all sense of responsibility the gruesome murder of Nigerians, the hijack of the peaceful protest by hoodlums, destruction of public infrastructural facilities and property across the nation.

“We also condemn the looting of our traditional and ancestral heritage as it relates to the Oba of Lagos Palace; especially the carting away of the staff of office. We will not allow miscreants to destroy our Lagos ‘Onilu Onije Otu’.

“The acts of these elements are sacrilegious, taboo and abomination to the Yoruba race. These nefarious misfits’ conducts could lead to mayhem in the land if not timely checked and tranquility restored.

“We hereby call on the paramount Apena of Oshugbo, Opa, Akala and other traditional heads and custodians to immediately secure the Oba’s palace from further attack(s) in order to save the face of our traditional stool.

“The royal house, however called for the return of the stolen staff of authority to be deposited at the Apena of Lagos within 24 hours or the deviants will face the consequences of their action. A word is enough for the wise.”

