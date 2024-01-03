Renowned Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to his social media platforms, demanding the return of the bride price paid for his estranged wife, May Edochie.

Recall Tribune Online reported that Yul, in a social media post on Tuesday, accused May of undergoing breast enlargement surgery without his consent following the tragic loss of their first son in 2023.

In a subsequent Instagram post on Wednesday, Yul urged May to discontinue using his surname. He expressed his confusion regarding why May’s family has yet to refund the bride price despite the divorce filing.

Addressing the situation, Yul stated, “You have filed for divorce. Yet you refused to drop my name.

“Return the bride price I paid; you and your family refused. I have asked for the return of the bride price a couple of times, but you people vehemently refused. I don’t understand why.”

