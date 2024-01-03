Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has fired back at his first wife, May Edochie, following her reflection of 2023.

Recall that the estranged couple’s first son, Kambilichukwu, died in March 2023 after he slumped while playing football in school.

In a social media post expressing gratitude to God for a successful 2023, Yul noted that 2023 was his best year so far.

In her New Year post on Monday, May wrote, “Dear 2023, you were pregnant on the very first day of January, unknown to anyone what you would deliver.

“You dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways.

There were too many misfortunes, and the worst of them was that you stole my own flesh and blood, leaving me in the most miserable state that I could never have imagined.”

In response to her post, Yul, via his official Instagram page, accused May of having breast enlargement surgery in the same year, 2023, without his consent.

“2023 stole your flesh and blood, but you still had time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent.

“Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend. Enough of the manipulation on social media for people to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy your life secretly.

“Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I have been silent for too long. I have been doing my best to protect your image while you do all you can to destroy mine.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE