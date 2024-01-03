The Agriculture Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ACAN) have called on the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to swing into action to achieve the target set by President Bola Tinubu in making the country self-sufficient in food production.

According to the association, this would reduce the high cost of food commodities and the current hardship on Nigerians.

ACAN in a statement issued by its Chairman, Collins Nnabuife on Wednesday, noted that since the current administration declared an emergency in the agriculture and food sector, no tangible action has been taken towards implementing policies that can ameliorate the situation.

The ACAN Chairman said the government should immediately take visible steps to end the food insecurity in the country.

He noted with dismay, that despite the food outlook reports recently released by some credible international organisations, indicating that some states of the federation were already on the acute hunger danger list, the Ministers of agriculture were yet to hit the ground running with policy implementation.

According to him, “the government should facilitate better market access for farmers and promote value addition along the agricultural value chain. Creating avenues for farmers to access local and international markets will not only increase income for farmers but also position Nigeria as a key player in the global agricultural market.

“There should be advocates for policy reforms that address challenges such as land tenure, trade barriers, and regulatory bottlenecks, fostering an enabling environment for agricultural growth.

“There is a need for immediate youth Inclusion and programs that attract and engage youth in agriculture through training, mentorship, and incentives to revitalize the sector and address the ageing farming population.

“The Ministries of Agriculture both at the Federal and state levels should evolve stakeholder Collaboration, to spur inclusive participation among stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector players, and civil society organizations, to ensure a holistic and coordinated approach towards agricultural development.

“Nigeria should also give adequate attention to programs that prioritize climate-smart agricultural practices to enhance resilience to climate change, mitigate risks, and ensure sustainable agricultural practices,” Nnabuife noted.

He also tasked the government to strengthen the capacities of Agricultural research agencies to develop quality climate-smart seeds and other agricultural equipment to help drive increased agricultural production.

