The Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Michael Adaralewa, has encouraged the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), the State chapter to prioritise human capacity development for their members to discharge their duties smoothly.

He stated this on Tuesday while declaring open a one-day capacity building programme for the Directors and Managers of the Private Guard Companies in Oyo State which was held at NSCDC hall, Agodi, Ibadan.

The theme of the workshop is tagged: Safety and security management for private security practitioners.

The NSCDC boss stressed that the private security industry is a very important aspect of the national security architecture of this country.

“It is very essential that we must continue to build the capacity of the practitioners, including the management cadre to strengthen the industry’s performance capability,” he said.

Adaralewa disclosed that the significance of training and updating one’s knowledge on relevant subject matters in the security industry cannot be overemphasised.

“One of the ways to build our capacity in providing better security services for protection of life and property is to make training and re-training a topmost priority.”

The dynamics of security challenges the world over and the peculiarity of the Nigeria security threat experience have necessitated an overarching need for continuous engagement of security stakeholders to evaluate the existing approach to national security.

This is to design new mechanisms to mitigate threats. Consequently, such new information needs to be factored into training manuals and curriculum for capacity-building programmes.

In his address, Chairman, ALPSPN, Oyo State chapter, Mr Seyi Alaba, said the training is timely when the country is facing security challenges in some parts of Nigeria and the world at large.

“One of the challenges that we are facing in the country today is mostly security and we as a private sector, the Civil Defence are the monitoring body and coming together to organise the workshop is something that we placed high premium on because we need to renew our knowledge on how to deal with security challenges.

“The private guard companies, we are more at the grassroots, we are everywhere, the numbers of the personnel that we have across the country cannot be equated with the state security forces, so we spread more than state security forces, so therefore, we need training and retraining.

“We have been doing that for our operatives, we meet with the Civil Defence, we had a round table discussion and we felt that it is necessary for we the Directors, the people at the helms of affairs to also renew their knowledge on how to deal with the security challenges in the country and that is why these programme is very important to us and we have gained more knowledge from our facilitators in order discharged our duties as expected of us.”

